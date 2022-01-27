Steeper penalties in West Bengal for traffic offences

Traffic offences in West Bengal are to invite steeper penalties, a notification issued by the state transport department, on Thursday, mentioned revised penal measures.

A person who is disqualified for holding, or obtaining a driving licence, now invites a fine of Rs 10,000 (instead of an earlier fine of Rs 500, for first, second offences).

If a vehicle is plied without an effective and valid driving licence, the penalty applied with being Rs 5,000 (instead of Rs 1,000 for the first, second offences, earlier)

Those who are found to drive dangerously will have to pay Rs 5,000 (instead of Rs 1,000). If a repetition of the offence occurs within three years of a previous similar offence, the penalty stands at Rs 10,000. Driving at excessive speed will invite a fine of Rs 1,000 for LMVs, and Rs 2,000 for MGV/MPV/HGV/HPV vehicles. A second offence would invite penalties of Rs 2,000 and Rs 4,000 respectively, with licence impounded. The penalty for unauthorised racing of speed is Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 for the second offence.

The absence of protective headgear will now invite a fine of Rs 1,000 (from an earlier of Rs 100, and Rs 300 for a second offence). Also, the person will be disqualified from holding the licence for three months. Further for, ‘violation of standards prescribed in relation to road safety, control of noise and air pollution the penalty is Rs 10,000 with a licence being suspended for three months. The penalty will be repeated for a second offence. A penalty of Rs 10,000 will be imposed for ‘failure to allow free passage to Emergency vehicles’.

Despite several attempts made by corps through campaigns to persuade drivers to be more disciplined, breaking of traffic regulations is not uncommon even on major thoroughfares and crossings. Instances of over-speeding and serious accidents occasionally resurface. The new fines, while being sharply high, deter drivers from neglecting traffic regulations.

