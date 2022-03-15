Student moves SC against HC verdict on hijab ban

Student moves SC against Karnataka HC verdict upholding hijab ban in colleges

The petition has been filed in the apex court by a Muslim student against the high court judgement

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 15 2022, 18:17 ist
  • updated: Mar 15 2022, 18:22 ist
Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI File Photo

A plea was Tuesday filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Karnataka High Court verdict which dismissed pleas seeking permission to wear hijab inside the classroom, saying Hijab is not a part of the essential religious practice in Islamic faith.

The petition has been filed in the apex court by a Muslim student against the high court judgement.

Earlier in the day, the high court dismissed the petitions filed by a section of Muslim students from the Government Pre-University Girls College in Udupi, seeking permission to wear hijab inside the classroom.

The prescription of school uniform is only a reasonable restriction, constitutionally permissible which the students cannot object to, the high court said. 

Supreme Court
Hijab
Hijab row
India News
Karnataka

