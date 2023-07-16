'Chandrayaan's success augurs well for entire humanity'

Success of Chandrayaan augurs well for entire humanity, says PM Modi

ISRO said that the technically challenging soft landing on the lunar surface, which Chandrayaan-2 could not achieve, has been planned for 5.47 pm on August 23.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 16 2023, 12:10 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2023, 13:07 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The success of Chandrayaan augurs well for the entire humanity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday as he thanked his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering for his wishes on the launch of ISRO's ambitious third lunar mission.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) launched Chandrayaan-3 from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on Friday, eyeing a rare feat in moon exploration so far only accomplished by the US, China and the former Soviet Union.

Also Read | Chandrayaan-3 health is normal, says ISRO

The space agency has said the technically challenging soft landing on the lunar surface, which Chandrayaan-2 could not achieve, has been planned for 5.47 pm on August 23.

In a tweet, the Bhutanese PM said, "I rejoice with @ISRO and PM @narendramodi for successful launch of Chandrayaan-3. Displays your vision and commitment to science and learning beyond horizon."

"May India and humanity benefit immensely from this mission," Tshering said.

Responding to the Bhutanese prime minister's tweet, Modi said, "Thank you, Excellency, for your warm words. Indeed, success of Chandrayaan augurs well for the entire humanity."

