Supreme Court asks Govt to consider free test for coronavirus at private labs

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Union government to consider free coronavirus tests at private labs, which otherwise charge Rs 4,500 for conducting every COVID-19 test.

"Don't let private labs charge the high amount. You can create a mechanism for reimbursement from the government for tests," a bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and S Ravindra Bhat told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

The law officer, for his part, submitted that as many as 15.000 tests are being undertaken per day by 118 labs, which was not sufficient. So 47 private labs had to be roped in.

"It is a developing situation. We don't know how many will be needed, how long lockdown will continue," he said.

Mehta said the government would look into it.

The top court had on April 3 asked the government to respond to a plea by a lawyer, Shashank Deo Sudhi, to provide free of cost testing facility for COVID-19.

The government has last month allowed private accredited labs to conduct COVID-19 test at Rs 4,500.

The petitioner asked the court to declare the advisory of March 17, issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) as arbitrary and unconstitutional for violating Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution, for discriminating the accessibility of testing facilities for COVID-19 in extraordinary health crisis.

“The government of our country is completely caught in dilemma and is forced to take an irrational decision of arbitrary capping in respect of the testing facility for COVID-19 in private hospital/laboratories at the rate of Rs 4500. This decision is extremely sad and unfortunate," the petition stated.

The petitioner also sought a direction to the ICMR and others for ramping up the testing facilities at the earliest given the escalating mortality and morbidity rate across the country.