Supreme Court constitutes National Task Force to look into oxygen distribution

The Supreme Court has set up a twelve-member National Task Force (NTF) to facilitate public health response, including on supply of oxygen and essential drugs, to Covid-19 pandemic, based on scientific and specialised domain knowledge.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah said that the establishment of this Task Force will enable the decision-makers to have inputs that go beyond finding ad-hoc solutions to the present problems.

It also said the likely future course of the pandemic must be taken into contemplation at the present time.

The Task Force, which has to start working immediately, would continue for a period of six months. The Union Government would have to take a decision on recommendations of the task force, the court said.

In view of growing demands from states for liquid medical oxygen and other essentials, the court said setting up of the NTF would ensure that projected future requirements can be scientifically mapped in the present and maybe modulated in the light of experiences gained.

"A consensus has emerged that there is a need to ensure that the allotments of medical oxygen to the states and UTs is made on a scientific, rational and equitable basis. At the same time, it must allow for flexibility to meet unforeseen demands due to emergencies which may arise within the allocated territories,” the court said.

The court noted that the Union Government has agreed to set up the National Task Force and suggest names of experts to streamline the process for formulating a methodology for the scientific allocation of oxygen to the States and UTs.

“It is necessary that an effective and transparent mechanism is set up within the Union Government for the purpose of allocating medical oxygen to all states and UTs for being used during the Covid-19 pandemic," it said.

The members of the NTF are:

(i)Dr Bhabatosh Biswas, Former Vice-Chancellor, West Bengal University of Health Sciences, Kolkata

(ii) Dr Devender Singh Rana, Chairperson, Board of Management, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi

(iii) Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, Chairperson and Executive Director, Narayana Healthcare, Bengaluru

(iv) Dr Gagandeep Kang, Professor, Christian Medical College, Vellore, Tamil Nadu

(v) Dr JV Peter, Director, Christian Medical College, Vellore, Tamil Nadu

(vi) Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairperson and Managing Director, Medanta Hospital and Heart Institute, Gurugram

(vii) Dr Rahul Pandit, Director, Critical Care Medicine and ICU, Fortis Hospital, Mulund (Mumbai, Maharashtra) and Kalyan (Maharashtra)

(viii) Dr Saumitra Rawat, Chairman & Head, Department of Surgical Gastroenterology and Liver Transplant, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi

(ix) Dr Shiv Kumar Sarin, Senior Professor and Head of Department of Hepatology, Director, Institute of Liver and Biliary Science (ILBS), Delhi

(x) Dr Zarir F Udwadia, Consultant Chest Physician, Hinduja Hospital, Breach Candy Hospital and Parsee General Hospital, Mumbai

(xi) Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India (ex officio member)

(xii) The Convenor of the National Task Force, who shall also be a member, will be the Cabinet Secretary to the Union Government. The Cabinet Secretary may nominate an officer not below the rank of Additional Secretary to depute for him, when necessary.

The top court said the task force is at liberty to draw upon the human resources of the Union Government for consultation and information, including the following: (i) A member of Niti Aayog to be nominated by the Vice-Chairperson; (ii) Secretary, Ministry of Human Affairs; (iii) Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade; (iv) Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways; (v) Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi; (vi) Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research, New Delhi; (vii) Director General of Health Services; and (viii) Director General, National Informatics Centre; and (ix) Head, Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC).