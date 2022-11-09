SC defers hearing on demonetisation pleas to Nov 24

Supreme Court defers hearing pleas challenging demonetisation to November 24

While the Centre had argued against the plea, the bench had agreed to hear the petitioners

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk, New Delhi,
  • Nov 09 2022, 12:36 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2022, 12:50 ist
Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI File Photo

A five-judge Constitution Bench of Supreme Court has deferred the hearing of pleas challenging the Centre's decision to demonetise currency notes of Rs 500 and 1,000 in 2016 to November 24. 

While the Central government had argued that the issue had become academic and the scope of judicial review in terms of economic policy was restricted, the bench had agreed to hear the petitioners.

More details to follow...

 

