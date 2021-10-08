Supreme Court 'not satisfied' with steps taken by Yogi Adityanath government in Lakhimpur violence case

The Supreme Court on Friday pulled up the Yogi Adityanath-led government saying that it is "not satisfied" with the steps taken so far by the state government in the investigation of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.
The apex court termed the Lakhimpur violence incident in which eight persons, including four farmers were killed as a "brutal murder."
"The law must take its course against all accused," the apex court said.
The further "hoped" that the UP government will take necessary steps due to the sensitivity of the issue.
The CJI further told the Uttar Pradesh government to ask its DGP to ensure that the evidence in the case is protected till the time another agency takes it over.
More to follow...
