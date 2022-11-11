SC orders release of 6 Rajiv assassination convicts

Supreme Court orders release of 6 convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

The convicts are serving life imprisonment in connection with the case

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 11 2022, 13:25 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2022, 13:33 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the release of six accused, including Nalini Sriharan and R P Ravichandran, who are serving life imprisonment in connection with the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

More to follow...

