Supreme Court orders release of 6 convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the release of six accused, including Nalini Sriharan and R P Ravichandran, who are serving life imprisonment in connection with the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.
Supreme Court directs release of six accused including Nalini and RP Ravichandran, serving life imprisonment in connection with the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/nguZY99Svc
— ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2022
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube