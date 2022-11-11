Supreme Court orders release of 6 convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the release of six accused, including Nalini Sriharan and R P Ravichandran, who are serving life imprisonment in connection with the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

