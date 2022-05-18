Supreme Court orders release of Rajiv Gandhi case convict A G Perarivalan

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered release of A G Perarivalan, a life term convict in the 1991 Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, after noting inordinate delay on remission and his poor medical conditions.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai used its extra ordinary power under Article 142 of the Constitution to order release of the convict, who had remained in jail for over 30 years.

The top court also declared the Tamil Nadu Governor's decision to send to the President the file related to the state Cabinet's 2018 decision to release all seven convicts in the case has got no constitutional backing.

Also Read — Timeline: Perarivalan’s arrest and release

The Governor has to exercise its power under Article 161 of the Constitution as per the state government's recommendation, it said. However, non exercise of power or inexplicable delay by the Governor in taking a decision is subject to judicial review, the court added.

The court passed its judgement on a writ petition filed by Perarivalan.

He was arrested at the age of 19 and was sentenced to death in May 1999 after being held guilty of purchasing the 8-volt battery used by assassins to detonate the belt bomb that killed the former PM.

In 2014, his sentence was commuted to life term.

In September 2018, the Council of Ministers of Tamil Nadu had recommended for release of the convicts in the case. On January 27, 2021, the Governor had referred the matter to the President.

Perarivalan has at present been out on bail.