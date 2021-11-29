SC seeks Centre's response on food security to refugees

Supreme Court seeks Centre's response on food security to refugees

A petition submitted that Article 21 of the Constitution provides protection to all, including refugees, and that after the Covid-19 lockdown, many lost their jobs

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, New Delhi
  • Nov 29 2021, 18:41 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2021, 18:41 ist
A Rohingya refugee camp in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Centre and states on a PIL seeking food security to refugees and asylum seekers, including the Rohingyas, who are facing hardships after the Covid-19 lockdown.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna issued a notice to the Union government and others on a plea by advocate Fazal Abdali.

The petitioner submitted that Article 21 of the Constitution provided protection to all, including refugees and that after the Covid-19 lockdown, they have lost their jobs. 

Also Read — Over 1900 Myanmar refugee children enrolled in Mizoram govt schools: Official

Advocate Amiy Shukla, who filed the plea on behalf of the petitioner, said refugees were also entitled under the Food Security Act.

The petitioner claimed that as of January 31, 2020, there were 210,201 refugees and asylum seekers residing in the country. 

There are 203,235 refugees from Sri Lanka and Tibet, and 40,859 refugees and asylum seekers of other nations, forced to live in deplorable conditions, with challenges like lack of sanitation, proper toilets, drinking water, etc. This unprecedented pandemic exacerbated the situation, the plea claimed.

 

