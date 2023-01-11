Supreme Court to hear Google's plea against CCI penalty on January 16

SC to hear Google's plea against CCI penalty on Jan 16

This is a developing story...

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 11 2023, 11:09 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2023, 11:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear on January 16 an appeal of Google against a ruling of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), which refused to stay a Rs 1,337.76 crore penalty imposed on it by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for alleged anti-competitive practices. 

More to follow...

Google
Supreme Court
India News
CCI

