Supreme Court to hear Google's plea against CCI penalty on January 16

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear on January 16 an appeal of Google against a ruling of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), which refused to stay a Rs 1,337.76 crore penalty imposed on it by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for alleged anti-competitive practices.
More to follow...
