Sushant Singh Rajput case: Centre asks SC to allow CBI to continue probe

The Union government has told the Supreme Court that the CBI, which has already registered an FIR on Bihar government's recommendation to investigate the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, should be allowed to continue its probe along with the Enforcement Directorate for money laundering.

Rhea Chakraborty, the live-in partner of Sushant, filed a plea to shift an FIR lodged by the Patna police on July 25 to Mumbai. The Central government submitted that the Maharashtra police has not registered any FIR with regard to the incident on June 14.

"There are no two cases pending in two different states in the present case. The Maharashtra Police has “recorded 56 statements” which have no backing of the law," it said.

The Union government also submitted that the investigation in a case can be initiated with the registration of an FIR. "It is only after registration of FIR that the police get jurisdiction to record statements of witnesses and not otherwise," it said, pointing out that none of these steps were admittedly taken by Maharashtra Police.

A single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy has on Tuesday concluded its hearing on Rhea's plea to transfer the probe to Mumbai police.