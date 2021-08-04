Suspended MPs due to deep concern and anguish over course of events in Rajya Sabha: VP Naidu

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday told a group of leaders that he had to suspended some MPs due to "deep concern and anguish" over the course of events in the House and over reports that suggested that some parties have "publicly vowed" to ensure the washout of Monsoon Session, sources said.

Sources said he discussed the situation in Rajya Sabha with Deputy Chairman Shri Harivansh, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal, Congress Chief Whip Jairam Ramesh, Thambi Durai (AIADMK), Prasanna Acharya (BJD), Ramgopal Yadav (Samajwadi Party), Deepender Hooda (Congress) and Ramnath Thakur (JD-U). He met the MPs individually as well as in groups.

When some of the MPs referred to the issue of suspension of six Trinamool Congress MPs, Naidu said he was bound to uphold the dignity of the House and was constrained to act when the matters are taken to the extreme over a period of 12 days.

Asked whether the MPs be given an opportunity to "regret" their actions, the Chairman said that they do not need the Chair's permission to do so.

During the meetings, sources said, he urged the leaders to find a way to enable the House to return to normalcy against the backdrop of a broad agreement among various sections to discuss farmers’ issues and price rise and unemployment in the context of the economic situation in the country.

As per the Rules and conventions of the House, sources quoted Naidu as saying, such issues on which there is agreement between the government and the Opposition are taken up for discussion.

The Opposition wanted to discuss Pegasus first followed by farmers issue and economy in any order but the government has only agreed to debates on agriculture related and economy, which has led to the stalemate.