Suspended Ranchi BJP leader who tortured maid arrested

The domestic helper, working as a maid Seema Patra's house, had suffered dozens of injuries on her body after she was allegedly burnt with a hot pan

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 31 2022, 08:48 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2022, 08:49 ist
Seema Patra. Credit: Twitter/ @seemapatra7

Ranchi police on Wednesday arrested Seema Patra, the suspended BJP leader and wife of ex-IAS officer who was accused of torturing her domestic help.

The case was registered at Argora police station.

The domestic helper, working as a maid Seema Patra's house, had suffered dozens of injuries on her body after she was allegedly burnt with a hot pan. The teeth of the victim, identified as Sunita, were also broken with an iron rod. She was not able to stand on her own as she was locked in a room, not provided food and water.

Sunita is currently undergoing treatment at RIMS, Ranchi.

On the information of an officer of the Personnel Department of Jharkhand Government, Ranchi Police freed her from the BJP leader's residence in Ashoknagar, Ranchi, on August 22.

Hailing from the tribal community, Sunita is a native of a village in Gumla. About 10 years ago, she was brought to work as a maid in the house of retired IAS Maheshwar Patra and BJP leader Seema Patra. Later she was sent to Delhi with her daughter Vatsala Patra. After her transfer from Delhi, Sunita came back to Ranchi at Seema Patra's house. She was always harassed while working there and when she asked for permission to go home, she was beaten up and locked in the room.

Due to continuous thrashing, Sunita was so incapacitated that she was not able to walk. If Sunita's urine accidentally went out of the room, she had to clean it by licking it with her mouth.

(With agency inputs)

Ranchi
Jharkhand
Crime
Crimes against women

