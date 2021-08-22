Taliban attacked ITBP contingent, soldier tells family on return from Afghanistan

The Taliban have attacked Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel, a part of Indian Army contingent in Afghanistan while they were leaving the country. The soldier who has returned from the war torn country has shared his horrific experience with his family members.

Shaila K. Neelagar, aunt of Ravi Neelagar, a soldier attached to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) who returned safely to India from Afghanistan five days ago, has shared some of the information given by Ravi to them on Taliban's attack on Indian soldiers.

"Ravi told us that, when 200 of them were being evacuated from Afghanistan, their contingent was attacked by Taliban terrorists. When soldiers were boarding the flight, the Taliban tried to prevent them. They even snatched their luggage," she said.

Ravi was very sad that he lost all his belongings but family comforted him by saying his safe return is everything that matters to them. "He is in quarantine and will come back home after 20 days for holidays," she said.

Ravi was discharging duties in Afghanistan for 2 years.

Meanwhile, the family of Tanveen, a resident of Sandur in Bellary, staying in Afghanistan with Afghan husband Syed Jalal has been rescued successfully and they are returning safely from Afghanistan.

Abdul Sattar, father of Tanveen said that the Indian embassy has confirmed their return. Tanveen met Syed Jalal while studying engineering and got married in 2018. They are reaching New Delhi on Saturday or Sunday.

Teressa Crasta, a nun from Mangaluru has sent a voice message to her colleagues that she is safely returning from Afghanistan. Teressa had gone to Afghanistan through an Italian NGO and she was in charge of an institute for mentally challenged children.

She has told colleagues in the Sister of Charity Institute that an Italian NGO has made arrangements for her departure from Afghanistan. As of now her journey to India has been postponed as there is chaos at Kabul airport and entry is restricted.

She has also said in the audio that she has already registered with the Indian Embassy and they are arranging for her safe return.