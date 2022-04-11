'Tamil is connecting language': A R Rahman to Amit Shah

'Tamil is the connecting language': A R Rahman's response to Amit Shah

The Home Minister's remarks that Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to English have not gone down well with people in the southern states of the country

  • Apr 11 2022, 16:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2022, 16:26 ist
Music composer A R Rahman. Credit: PTI Photo

Responding to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent remark that Hindi was the connecting language, Oscar winner and one of India's top music directors A R Rahman has said that Tamil is the connecting language.

Rahman, who was about to leave after participating in the CII-DAKSHIN South India Media and Entertainment Summit, was asked for his reaction to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent remarks on Hindi being the connecting language.

Also Read | Hindi should be alternative language to English, says Amit Shah; Siddaramaiah slams 'cultural terrorism'

Rahman said, "Tamil is the connecting language" as he got into the car.

The Home Minister's remarks that Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to English have not gone down well with people in the southern states of the country.

Several people including writers, actors, directors, and film celebrities have spoken up against Hindi's imposition.

In fact, Rahman himself tweeted a poster highlighting the significance of Tamil and what the language means to Tamilians soon after Amit Shah's remarks.

