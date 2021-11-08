Tamil Nadu Rains Live: Showers continue in Chennai; schools shut in Puducherry for next two days

Chennai and its neighbouring districts received the highest rainfall since the devastating 2015 floods on Sunday. As the city will continue to receive heavy rainfall for the next 24 hours, schools, colleges and offices have all been asked to shut for two days. Stay tuned to DH for live updates...
Heavy rainfall expected in coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu between November 9-11
Schools in Puducherry, Karaikal to remain closed due to incessant rains
Heavy rain, cyclonic winds predicted in Tamil Nadu for next few days
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain in several districts of Tamil Nadu on Sunday and for the next few days.
Heavy rains lash Chennai; CM Stalin gets to the ground
The southern metropolis of Chennai was swamped on Sundayas unprecedented rains, categorised as heavy to very heavy rainfall, continued to lash the city since Saturday evening, bringing back the scary memories of the 2015 floods.
