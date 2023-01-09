Tamil Nadu Governor walks out of TN Assembly after Stalin moves resolution against his speech

The Tamil Nadu Assembly witnessed dramatic scenes on Monday amid sloganeering by MLAs belonging to allies of the ruling DMK as the Governor started his speech to the House.

DMK allies also staged a walkout from the Tamil Nadu Assembly after Governor R N Ravi began his customary address, marking the commencement of the year's first session. The allies said the protest was to condemn Ravi’s frequent controversial statements.

#TamilNadu Governor R N Ravi skips portions related to Dravidian Model, and adds a few portions on his own. Chief Minister #MKStalin moves a resolution saying only the speech prepared by the Government will go on record; Governor walks out of the Assembly midway. @DeccanHerald — Sivapriyan E.T.B | சிவப்பிரியன் ஏ.தி.ப (@sivaetb) January 9, 2023

Soon after, the Governor walked out of the Assembly mid-way. as Chief Minister MK Stalin moved a resolution saying that only the speeches prepared by the Government would go on record after Governor Ravi skipped portions related to Dravidian Model and added a few portions on his own to the address.

'Dravidian model' were among the words skipped by the Governor and he also spoke on his own on certain aspects.

Ravi began his address, marking the commencement of the year's first session, amid slogan shouting against him by MLAs belonging to allies of the ruling DMK.

As soon as Ravi began his address in Tamil, greeting members on the New Year and the harvest festival 'Pongal,' legislators raised slogans including 'Tamil Nadu Vazhgave' (Long live Tamil Nadu) and 'Engal Nadu Tamil Nadu' (Our land is Tamil Nadu). After a while, the slogan shouting ceased.

The Congress, CPI and CPI(M) are among the allies of the ruling party. BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan alleged that the government did not get the Raj Bhavan's concurrence for the prepared speech to be read by the Governor and defended Ravi and hit out at the DMK regime.

(With PTI inputs.)