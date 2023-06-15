Senthil Balaji's plea against remand rejected by court

Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji's plea against remand rejected by court

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 15 2023, 11:22 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2023, 11:22 ist
Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji. Credit: Facebook/V.Senthilbalaji

A Principal Sessions Court on Thursday rejected Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji's petition seeking to reject his remand of fifteen days, reported news agency ANI.

The judge is yet to hear arguments for Enforcement Directorate's petition for police custody.

Also Read — TN minister Senthil Balaji breaks down, admitted to hospital amid ED raids

Senthil Balaji was sent to judicial custody till June 28 by a Sessions Court in connection with a money laundering case.

More details are awaited. 

Enforcement Directorate
Tamil Nadu
India News
PMLA

