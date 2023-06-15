Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji's plea against remand rejected by court

A Principal Sessions Court on Thursday rejected Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji's petition seeking to reject his remand of fifteen days, reported news agency ANI.
The judge is yet to hear arguments for Enforcement Directorate's petition for police custody.
Also Read — TN minister Senthil Balaji breaks down, admitted to hospital amid ED raids
Senthil Balaji was sent to judicial custody till June 28 by a Sessions Court in connection with a money laundering case.
More details are awaited.
