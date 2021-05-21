TCS setting up over 100 Covid-19 vaccination centres across India

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is setting up over 100 Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs) across the country and tying up with hospitals and health care providers to procure doses for inoculating its associates and their families.

The Mumbai-based company said it has started vaccination camps in a few cities, and the drive will be done on a larger scale across the country between the third and fourth week of May.

"At TCS, we have been supporting vaccination for associates and their families... We are tying up with hospitals and health care providers for this exercise (vaccination programme) and aim to procure doses via suppliers. Multiple modes of procurement are being explored to ensure all our associates in India and their families are covered," TCS said in a statement.

A core team will work with hospitals for procuring and administering vaccines across cities in India, communicate the process to our associates, ensure infrastructure and process readiness to ensure a smooth experience, it added.

The company said it has started vaccination camps in a few cities that drive will be scaled further, and registrations have already begun for this.

"To enhance the accessibility; given the base of our associates, a systematic multi-vendor and multi-location mechanism has been charted and applied pan-India...TCS is setting up over 100 CVCs across India; this includes CVC's across TCS offices in 21 cities and CVCs launched with our primary medical partner across 33 cities," it added.

For associates that do not have access to CVCs, TCS is enabling access to vaccination centers via a national network of more than 650 hospitals.

"We have set up a complete framework for Covid care that takes care of all anticipated aspects. The process for the vaccination drive will be digitally enabled and technology will be leveraged for end-to-end process management including registration and scheduling via our internal application," TCS noted.

The IT major - which has over 4.88 lakh employees in India and overseas - has also launched an internal campaign to stress on the importance of getting vaccinated and ensure that associates have the necessary information and are assisted through the entire process.

The deadly second wave of coronavirus infections had seen several states facing a shortage of medical oxygen, beds and other resources. Efforts to ramp up vaccination are also underway. India has so far administered over 18 crore jabs to eligible beneficiaries.

IT major Wipro had recently said it expects to have access to about one lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines (Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V) for its employees and their families, beginning early June.

Tech Mahindra has also rolled out a vaccination drive for its associates and dependent family members above the age of 18 years at its campuses in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru. The vaccination drive includes the company's support staff and contract staff workers as well.

Tech Mahindra will cover the cost of vaccination and has partnered with Fortis Healthcare in Delhi-NCR and Kauvery Hospital in Bengaluru to initiate the first phase of vaccination drive. The company said it is taking proactive measures and collaborating with leading hospitals to organise vaccination drives to ensure 100 per cent employee vaccination.

Tech Mahindra has also collaborated with leading hospitals to convert campuses in Noida, Pune, Bengaluru and Chennai to Covid Care Units with round-the-clock medical observation.