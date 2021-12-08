Gen Rawat's uncle recalls last visit to native village

Tearful uncle recalls General Rawat's last visit to native village

The general's uncle said people from nearby villages offered condolences to the family with tears in their eyes

PTI
PTI, Pauri,
  • Dec 08 2021, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2021, 22:42 ist
Bipin Rawat. Credit: PTI file photo

General Bipin Rawat had last visited his native village here in 2018 and had plans to build a house there after his retirement, his uncle recalled, hours after a helicopter crash killed India’s first Chief of Defence Staff near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

His uncle Bharat Singh Rawat (70) had gone to Kotdwar for some work but returned home as soon as he heard about the accident.

It is only the general's family that lives at Saina village of Dwarikhal block.

Also Read | Bipin Rawat senior-most military official to die in an air crash

The general's uncle said people from nearby villages offered condolences to the family with tears in their eyes.

He said Bipin Rawat had offered prayers to their "kuldevata" during his last visit to the village in 2018.

He left on the same day and had said he would build a house in the village after his retirement, the general's uncle said.

Bharat Singh Rawat said the general was attached to his village and had told people that he would do something for the area after retirement as he was pained at migration from here.

He used to talk over the phone to him and had plans to visit the village in April next year, the general’s uncle said wiping his tears, adding that little did he know that his nephew's wish would remain unfulfilled. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bipin Rawat
India News
Tamil Nadu
Coonoor
Helicopter Crash
Chopper crash

Related videos

What's Brewing

Lone survivor of TN chopper crash a decorated IAF pilot

Lone survivor of TN chopper crash a decorated IAF pilot

Experts unsure about Covid boosters amid Omicron spread

Experts unsure about Covid boosters amid Omicron spread

Shanghai's wheelchair dancers find their groove

Shanghai's wheelchair dancers find their groove

Prominent Indian personalities who died in air crashes

Prominent Indian personalities who died in air crashes

How venomous snakes altered course of human evolution

How venomous snakes altered course of human evolution

Tokyo to recognise same-sex partnership, says governor

Tokyo to recognise same-sex partnership, says governor

 