Test your knowledge on the Kargil War here

Here’s a quiz you can take to expand your knowledge about the Kargil Vijay Diwas, which celebrates the brave-hearted soldiers who fought in the Kargil War.

Observed on July 26 for the last 20 years, it salutes the courage and sacrifice of the Indian troops that fought to expel intruders from the neighbouring country.

To commemorate the occasion, the Indian government is holding a national level quiz for students to inculcate patriotism among students.

On July 23, the government’s Twitter posted, “Saluting the indomitable spirit and valour of the heroes who sacrificed their lives while fighting the Kargil war. Take this informative quiz on #KargilVijayDiwas and remember the heroes of this Nation.”

With a multiple choice format, the quiz will assess the knowledge and understanding about the Kargil war. The quiz is timed where the participant has to answer 6 questions within 6 minutes.

The quiz portal will remain open from July 23 to July 27.

The quiz has no negative marking and all participants who score above 80% will get a merit certificate signed by UGC and NCERT.

Fought between May and July of 1999, the war between India and Pakistan was the first war that was constantly covered by the media.

‘Operation Vijay’ was aimed at flushing out intruders from Kargil and recovery of the high-altitude outposts like Siachen, in Jammu and Kashmir that were captured by the neighbouring country.

The Indian troops recaptured several mountain tops overlooking the strategic Srinagar-Leh highway from the intruders, while 527 Indian soldiers were martyred during the conflict.