Shashi Tharoor flags problem of waitlisted rail tickets

Tharoor flags problem of waitlisted rail tickets, says lopsided focus on Vande Bharat worrying

In 2021-2022, a total of 1.06 crore PNR numbers, against which 1.65 crore passengers were scheduled to travel, were automatically cancelled

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 30 2023, 19:36 ist
  • updated: May 30 2023, 19:36 ist
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Credit: PTI File Photo

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday said a confirmed railway berth should no longer be merely about luck but a normal facility, as he called the lopsided focus on Vande Bharat worrying.

Tharoor cited a media report which in turn quoted an RTI reply to state that more than 2.7 crore passengers could not travel by train in 2022-23 despite buying tickets because of being waitlisted.

"When are the long waitlists in the Indian Railways going to end? With 2.7 crore waitlisted passengers denied a confirmed seat, the year registered the largest number of tickets that remained waitlisted before they were automatically cancelled," Tharoor said.

Read | Railways plan to give confirmed ticket to all passengers by 2030

This has been the trend, with every year breaking the previous year's record, the MP from Thiruvananthapuram said.

"Introduction of Vande Bharat is welcome but the lopsided focus on it is worrying. In our 75th year of Independence, a confirmed railway berth should no longer be merely about luck but a normal facility," the former Union minister said.

The matter must urgently seize the government's attention, he added.

According to a reply to an RTI plea filed by Madhya Pradesh-based activist Chandra Shekhar Gaur, the Railway Board in 2022-2023 logged 1.76 crore Passenger Name Record (PNR) numbers, against which 2.72 crore passengers who were scheduled to travel, were automatically cancelled due to being waitlisted.

In 2021-2022, a total of 1.06 crore PNR numbers, against which 1.65 crore passengers were scheduled to travel, were automatically cancelled.

After cancellation of PNRs, the ticket fare is refunded to the passengers.

The inability to provide confirmed tickets to passengers has been a recurrent problem with the national transporter.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Indian Railways
Shashi Tharoor
Vande Bharat Express

Related videos

What's Brewing

AI poses 'extinction' risk, say experts

AI poses 'extinction' risk, say experts

Australia home to the only closed-roof cricket stadium

Australia home to the only closed-roof cricket stadium

Chinese mission with 1st civilian reaches space station

Chinese mission with 1st civilian reaches space station

Lower yield, reduced prices hit Darjeeling tea industry

Lower yield, reduced prices hit Darjeeling tea industry

Third of Milky Way's planets could harbour life: Study

Third of Milky Way's planets could harbour life: Study

If only we knew what makes an entrepreneur

If only we knew what makes an entrepreneur

 