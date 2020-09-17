The Seva Saptah drive: What is it? What are BJP's initiatives? Here's all you need to know

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has organised a week-long community service Seva Saptah to honour PM Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday. Starting from September 14, the drive will continue till September 20.

The theme for the Seva Saptah is ‘seventy’, in line with PM’s 70th birthday this year.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Seva Saptah:

* Various community services will be taken up by the party leaders throughout this week.

* 70 differently-abled people will be presented with artificial limbs and other equipment, while spectacles will be provided to 70 blind people.

* BJP president J P Nadda kick-started this drive at Chhaprauli village in western Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

* BJP’s Youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha will be organising 70 blood donation camps in big Indian states and one donation camp in every small district of the small Indian states.

* 70 saplings are also to be planted by party workers in every booth.

* The BJP party workers have also been directed to arrange cleanliness drives in 70 villages of every district, while pledging to get rid of single-use plastics.

* 70 slides on the ‘Life and Mission’ of the prime minister will be displayed in 70 virtual conferences. They will be advertised through the media on September 17.

* JP Nadda said that crores of BJP workers will be serving people across India for this whole week.

* Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Nityanand Rai has already felicitated 70 workers of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on September 16.

* BJP MPs in Goa distributed pulse oximeter, sanitisers and face shields to schools from the Cortalim Constituency.

* BJP workers in Kerala had initiated a cleanliness drive on September 15.

* BJP president JP Nadda has inaugurated an exhibition inspired by PM Modi's life, as part of the Seva Saptah.