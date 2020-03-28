The two faces of India's coronavirus lockdown

Fleeing from their workplaces in cities like Delhi and Noida after the countrywide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, migrant workers have been riding in milk tankers, cycle rickshaws and even walking hundreds of kilometre to reach their homes in Uttar Pradesh. Like Delhi and Noida, cases of migrants walking back home amid the lockdown have emerged from other states like Gujarat, West Bengal and Rajasthan.

While that seems to be one of the facets of the ongoing 21-day lockdown, another one is that of Union Minister Prakash Javadekar announcing that Doordarshan will be telecasting mythological series "Ramayan" from Saturday on public demand.