Those who oppose 'The Kerala Story' are supporters of PFI, ISIS: Anurag Thakur

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday lashed out at the opposition parties and said those who are opposing The Kerala Story film are supporters of the proscribed PFI and terror outfit ISIS.
Addressing a function in Gurugram, Thakur said that those who are opposing the film are supporting the agenda of terror group PFI as well the ISIS.
The senior BJP leader said that The Kerala Story exposed the conspiracy wherein Hindu and Christian girls were forced into terrorism.
Read | 'The Kerala Story' evokes mixed response in Kerala, HC refuses to stay screening
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mentioned the movie in his recent speech in Karnataka and said, “The Kerala Story is trying to expose the consequences of terrorism in a society, especially in a state like Kerala which is a beautiful land of hardworking, talented and intellectual people."
Madhya Pradesh has announced that the film will be tax free in the state, while Uttar Pradesh minister Brajesh Pathak has said it will not oppose any proposal to grant similar status in the state.
Multiplexes across Tamil Nadu have cancelled screenings of the controversial film from Sunday, citing law and order issues and poor public response.
