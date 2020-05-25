Three-day-old baby succumbs to COVID-19 in Chandigarh, state death toll rises to 4

Three-day-old baby succumbs to COVID-19 in Chandigarh

PTI
  • May 25 2020, 09:06 ist
  • updated: May 25 2020, 09:06 ist
Representative image/Pixabay Image

A three-day-old girl died of coronavirus in Chandigarh on Sunday, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the union territory to four, a medical bulletin said.

The sample of the child was taken after death and the report came back positive for novel coronavirus, it said.

The report of her mother's sample was awaited, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, twenty-three people tested positive for COVID-19 in the city on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in Chandigarh to 256, it said.

A six-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy were among the 23 fresh cases and most of them are residents of Bapu Dham colony, the worst affected area in the union territory, according to the bulletin.

A total of 3,904 samples have been tested so far and of them, 3,514 returned negative. There are 67 active COVID-19 cases in the city, it said.

Seven coronavirus patients including a six-month-old girl and seven-year-old boy were discharged from hospital after they recovered from infection, the bulletin said.

With this, a total of 186 coronavirus patients have so far recovered from the virus here, it said.

Chandigarh
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Healthcare

