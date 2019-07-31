Three JMB cadres arrested in Assam

Three suspected Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) cadres were arrested in Barpeta district of lower Assam, police said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Robin Kumar told reporters that they had been keeping a watch on JMB activities in view of the upcoming Independence Day.

"We received an input Monday night about the presence of three cadres in Bhabanipur area. We were successful in arresting Hafizur Rahman," Kumar said.

Assam: Three cadres of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh- Hafizpur Rehman, Yaqub Ali, Sariful Islam, arrested by police in Barpeta district, yesterday pic.twitter.com/IWwK3mvz93 — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2019

The police seized a country-made revolver and four live rounds from him, the officer said.

"Following his arrest, we conducted a raid on Tuesday and arrested two trained JMB cadres, Sariful Islam and Yaqub Ali, from Koyakuchi area here," the SP said.