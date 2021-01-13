Tracking Covid-19 vaccine movement: States that have received Covid-19 vaccine

On Tuesday morning, trucks with boxes of 'Covishield' Covid-19 vaccine vials left the Serum Institute of India (SII) premises for the Pune Airport.

The vials, flown across the country by a number of flights, were mostly welcomed by all, barring a handful of politicians who stood their ground, refusing to take what some called 'BJP vaccine'. They also urged PM Modi to take the first shot.

Of the 56.5 lakh vials flown out from Pune, 54.72 lakh were successfully delivered to over a dozen states and union territories on Tuesday.

India's vaccination drive, the largest in the world, is slated to begin on Saturday, January 16.

Here's a look at all the states that received the vaccine shipment and how many vials each state secured.

Andhra Pradesh | Andhra received 4.96 lakh doses of Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin' via a special cargo flight that landed in Vijayawada.

Assam | Assam received 2.04 lakh vials of the 'Covishield' vaccine on Tuesday, PTI reported. As part of the 20-box consignment that was flown to Guwahati on Tuesday, Assam kept 17, while three were transported to neighbouring state Meghalaya.

Bihar | Bihar welcomed 5.5 lakh vials of 'Covishield' on Tuesday afternoon, PTI reported. A SpiceJet flight (SG757) carrying the vaccines from the Serum Institute of India facility in Pune landed at the airport at 1:30 pm on Tuesday, a press release issued by the State Health Society (SHS) said.

Goa | Goa got its first consignment of 'Covishield' earlier today at Vasco. A box containing 2,400 vials was airlifted from Mumbai.

Gujarat | Gujarat was among the first few states to receive 'Covishield', with 2.76 lakh vials or roughly 23 boxes of the SII-developed shot being flown in from Pune.

Jharkhand | Jharkhand received 1.62 lakh vials of 'Covishield' earlier today, India Today reported. The state is set to administer it to healthcare workers and has readied 129 vaccination sites for the same.

Karnataka | Karnataka welcomed 6.475 lakh vials of 'Covishield' vaccine on Tuesday morning. The state received the third-largest amount of vaccines among the states that have received them so far. Belagavi in northwest Karnataka received 1.47 lakh vials of the SII-developed vaccine on Wednesday morning.

Kerala | The first consignment of the 4.43 lakh vials of 'Covishield' vaccines arrived in Kochi on Wednesday morning. Another consignment is due to arrive at the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

Maharashtra | Maharashtra, the home state of SII, received 9.63 lakh vials of 'Covishield' and 20,000 vials of Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin', Health Minister Rajesh tope revealed.

Meghalaya | Meghalaya has received 36,000 vials of 'Covishield', which arrived at Guwahati on Tuesday, PTI reported. Of the 20 boxes that were packed, three were allotted to Meghalaya.

New Delhi | The national capital welcomed 2.64 lakh vials of the 'Covishield' vaccine at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. The vials will be stored in a storage facility at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital.

Odisha | Odisha received 40,822 vials of 'Covaxin' on Tuesday. On Wednesday morning, the coastal state received a second shipment -- 20,000 doses -- of the 'Covishield' vaccine.

Punjab | Punjab on Tuesday received 20,450 vials of the 'Covishield' vaccine, PTI reported.

Tamil Nadu | Tamil Nadu's consignment of 5.36 lakh 'Covishield' Covid-19 vaccine vials landed in Chennai on Tuesday. While the Chennai zone will get the highest number of doses at 1,18,000, Coimbatore will get 73,200 doses, and Madurai, 54,100 doses.

Telangana | Telangana received its 'Covishield' vaccine consignment of 3.64 lakh vials on Tuesday morning. The consignment was flown in from Pune via SpiceJet's cargo aircraft.

Uttar Pradesh | Uttar Pradesh received 1.6 lakh doses of the 'Covishield' coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday, PTI reported. The Hindustan Times quoted UP Health Minister Jai Prakash Singh, who said that the remaining 9.4 lakh doses of the vaccines would arrive to other cities within two days.

West Bengal | West Bengal got a consignment of 6.89 lakh 'Covishield' doses at Kolkata. PTI visuals also showed a truck carrying these vaccines in the northern town of Siliguri.

With inputs from PTI