Tree dweller 'Simian Baba' in UP attracts thousands

Sitting atop a tree, he calls himself a 'simian' while the thousands, who throng to see him consider him to have been ''blessed'' by Lord Hanuman (the monkey god) but for some, he could simply be someone trying to attract people through his antics.

This new kind of Baba, who behaves like an ape, climbs the trees like a monkey and spends almost all his time on the branches of the trees, claim the people.

The 'baba' eats on the tree and even meditate there, the people claim.

Clad in saffron rob, the bearded baba, whose real name was not known, lived on the trees just as the monkeys do, claim the locals, who have gathered in thousands to see him.

Currently the 'simian baba' has occupied a tree at Shujauli village in Uttar Pradesh's Baharaich district, about 200 kilometres from here.

The surging crowds have become a problem for the police, who are finding it very difficult to control them. ''This man has occupied the highest branch on the tree... we can not reach there,'' said a police official in Baharaich.

The official said that thousands of people had gathered in the village to have a glimpse of the 'baba' and added that security personnel in strength had been deployed there as a precautionary measure.

''He threatened to jump, when we warned him,'' the official said.

The 'baba' seems to be a modern one as he also possesses a cell phone and is often seen talking from the same though it is not known whom does he talk to.

It remains to be seen how long his antics or 'chamatkar' (miracle) continues.