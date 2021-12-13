Tribal activist Tulsi Gowda gets Mother Teresa award

Tribal environment activist Tulsi Gowda presented Mother Teresa Memorial Award

Known as Encyclopedia of Forests, Tulsi Gowda is credited for planting more than 30000 trees

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose
  Dec 13 2021, 17:11 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2021, 17:11 ist

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari presented the Mother Teresa Memorial Award for Social Change to a tribal environmental activist from Karnataka Tulsi Gowda at Raj Bhavan Mumbai on Monday. 

Known as Encyclopedia of Forests, Tulsi Gowda is credited for planting more than 30000 trees.

The Awards instituted by the Harmony Foundation were also presented to Paani Foundation, young environmentalist Aadya Joshi and founder of Mission Green Mumbai Subhajit Mukherjee. The award for Paani Foundation was accepted by Dr Avinash Pol.

Chairman of Harmony Foundation and former vice chairman of State Minorities Commission Dr Abraham Mathai was also present.

