Tripura reports 171 new Covid-19 cases, 2 fatalities

At least 171 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Tripura on Saturday, pushing the tally in the state to 28,153 a health department official said.

The Covid-19 death toll rose to 310 with two more people succumbing to the infection, he said.

West Tripura district, of which state capital Agartala is a part, has accounted for 168 of the 310 Covid-19 deaths, the official said.

Tripura currently has 4,042 active coronavirus cases, while 23,778 people have recovered from the disease and 23 patients have migrated to other states, the official said.

At least 327 patients were discharged from G B Pant hospital, the main referral hospital for the Covid-19 patients, on Friday as they had recovered from the disease, he said.

As many as 4,11,570 samples have been tested for Covid-19 in the state so far, he added.