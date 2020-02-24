Trump Visit Live: Trump visit to further strengthen friendship between our nations, says Modi

Hello readers and welcome to our live coverage of US President Donald Trump's two-day visit to India. US President Donald Trump, accompanied by his wife Melania, daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and top brass of his administration will arrive in Ahmedabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat. Stay tuned for live updates of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump's roadshow and their address at the 'Namaste Trump' event at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera.
Donald Trump’s India trip to produce huge crowds, little trade progress
US President Donald Trump anticipates a hero’s welcome in India on Monday, but the glitzy events filling his two-day visit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will paper over growing trade frictions.
The visit is intended to strengthen the personal relationship between Trump and Modi, a fellow nationalist whose country is regarded by the US as an important regional counterweight against China. And for Modi, the visit may distract from controversies over a new citizenship law that his critics say discriminates against Muslims, as well as a souring domestic economy.
Congress to boycott Trump’s event at Rashtrapati Bhawan tomorrow. Congress calls for boycott as Sonia Gandhi has not been invited. As per convention, leaders of parties in parliament andformer PMs are called for banquets at Rashtrapati Bhawan, reports News 18 quoting sources.
US President Donald Trump ready for PM Modi's warm embrace, adulation
It was the Trumpiest of offers. A rally at one of the world's largest stadiums. A crowd of millions cheering him on. A love fest during an election year.
President Donald Trump's packed two-day visit to India promises the kind of welcome that has eluded him on many foreign trips, some of which have featured massive protests and icy handshakes from world leaders.
Security has been tightened outside Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, a sniffer dog of the US security is also present. US President Donald Trump will visit the Ashram today upon his arrival to the city.
Donald Trump to visit Sabarmati Ashram for 15 minutes
US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania will visit the Mahatma Gandhi-founded Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad at around 12:10 pm on Monday.
At the said time, they will be received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and would be taken on a tour of the Ashram. The tour, according to sources, will be centred around "Hriday Kunj," considered the heart of the Ashram where Gandhi and his wife Kasturba lived for 12 years between 1918 to 1932.
PM Modi to welcome US President Donald Trump in Ahmedabad. (DH Cartoon by Sajith Kumar)
US embassy says no objection to presence of Kejriwal and Sisodia, but best to focus on education, students
The US Embassy on Sunday said it did not have any objection to the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia during US First Lady Melania Trump's visit to a Delhi government school, but at the same time appreciated their "recognition that it is not a political event.
Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, where US President Donald Trump's 'Namaste Trump' will be held today. President Trump is arriving in India today, along with a high-level delegation. PM Modi will hold a roadshow along with him and participate in the event at the stadium. (PTI Photo)
Just before his departure for India, Trump told reporters at the White House that the time had come for the US troops to "come home". The President said he would sign a peace deal with the Taliban if it worked out over the next week.
"I want to see how this period of a week works out. If it works out over the next less-than-a-week, I would put my name on it," he said.
"Time to come home. The Taliban want to make a deal too. They're tired of fighting," he said.
The Taliban in Afghanistan are tired of fighting and want to make a peace deal with the US, President Donald Trump said on Sunday as he left for his maiden visit to India during which the two countries will significantly ramp up the defence and strategic ties.
A total of 16 spots for drinking water have been set up outside Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. Every spot has at least 3 staff of Amdavad Municipal Corporation to make drinking water arrangements for the people coming for 'Namaste Trump' event at the stadium.
Ask Trump if extraditing 19 lakh people from Assam is possible: Chidambaram to Modi
Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the CAA, NRC and NPR, telling him to ask visiting US President Donald Trump if it was possible to extradite as many as 19 lakh people from Assam.
Addressing a meet here against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the former Minister, citing the BJP's brute majority in Parliament, asked what was the guarantee that the government would not bring in an amendment, similar to the CAA, to give a push to its idea of a "Hindu" country.
A day ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to India, the Congress on Sunday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi whether he would raise with him the issue of easing of the H-1B visas for Indians, the restoration of GSP status and the security concerns vis-a-vis the Taliban.
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala wondered why Prime Minister Modi was "silent" on his "India First" policy as President Trump talked of "America First".
A police personnel from Gujarat Police Force looks at a billboard depicting India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C-L) and US President Donald Trump (C-R) in theMoteralocality of Ahmedabad on February 23, 2020, in preparations ahead of Trump's first official visit to India. (Photo: AFP)
Royal graves get mud pack, chandelier refurbished in Taj Mahal
The 17th-century monument to love, built over a period of nearly 20 years by Shah Jahan in memory of his wife after her death in 1631, is being refurbished to welcome the American leader and US First Lady Melania Trump.
"The red sandstones of the Taj complex are being cleaned of stains from weather, fountains have been spruced up and extra stock of shimmering flowers added in gardens to enhance the glory of the monument," ASI Agra Circle Superintending Archaeologist Vasant Swarnkar said.
The ASI official said the world heritage site was also getting ready to welcome Trump just like Agra was being decked up for his visit on Tuesday evening.
Did you know that US President Donald Trump owned a Taj Mahal for 26 years?
When you hear the name Taj Mahal, what are you reminded of? Surely a giant white mausoleum, standing proudly with all its beauty and magnificence on the banks of Yamuna. One of the seven wonders of the world, it was built by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, and it took 20 years to create the tomb that stands as a symbol of the love Shah Jahan had for his wife Mumtaz Mahal.
Trump has set a sunset date with the Taj on Monday
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania are all set to marvel the beauty of the Taj Mahal at sunset during their whistle-stop tour of Agra on Monday.
Trump will be only the third US President to visit the Taj, after Dwight Eisenhower in 1959 and Bill Clinton in 2000, while Melania will join the long list of First Ladies to have visited the monument of love on the banks of Yamuna.
Jacqueline Kennedy had the Taj on her itinerary during her nine-day solo trip to India in 1962 when she rode an elephant, visited Benares and joined Holi celebrations on the last day of her visit.
Ahead of Trump's visit, Delhi Police and metro officials haverestricted traffic in some areas.Entry and exit of Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations, says Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.
Security tightened outside Motera stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit today.
Who is the first US President to visit India?
Dwight D Eisenhower was the first US President to visit India in 1959. Richard Nixon travelled to India in 1969 and Jimmy Carter in 1978. Bill Clinton visited India in 2000 and George W Bush in 2006. President Eisenhower’s historic visit to India from December 9 to 15 launched the bilateral relationship at an important period just over a decade after India’s own independence.
Did you know that Trump is only second White House occupant to travel to India in their first term? Barack Obama was the first US president to do so in 2010.
When Air Force One touches down Ahmedabad on Monday, Trump will become the fourth consecutive American president to visit India, reflecting on the new phase of bonhomie in the 21st century between the two largest democracies of the world.
Full schedule of US President Donald Trump's India visit:
February 24
1140 hrs—President Donald Trump to arrive at Sardar Vallabhbhai International Airport, Ahmedabad; 1215 hrs—Sabarmati Ashram (Ahmedabad); 1305 hrs—Namaste Trump Event at Motera Stadium; 1530 hrs—Emplane for Agra; 1645 hrs—Arrival at Agra; 1715 hrs—Visit to Taj Mahal; 1845 hrs—Emplane for Delhi; 1930 hrs—Arrive at Delhi.
February 25
1000 hrs—Ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan; 1030 hrs—Wreath laying at the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat; 1100 hrs—Meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House; 1240 hrs—Exchange of Agreements/Press Statement at Hyderabad House; 1930 hrs—Meeting with President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan; 2200 hrs—Departure.
Rossow adds that the two governments (India-US) are coming close together in terms of how they look at some of the rising threats in Asia on security front. "That's going to trigger deeper defence collaboration," he says.
It's going to be an exciting trip. We are all hoping that there would be a mini trade deal, but it looks like that is not going to happen, saysRichard Rossow, Wadhwani Chair in US-India Policy Studies at Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington D.C.
Donald Trump, sixth US president to visit India
Donald Trump will be the sixth US president ever to travel to India and the first one to land in Ahmedabad, where he will be joined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an unprecedented roadshow and a historic joint address before a record crowd of more than one lakh people.
Trump on Sunday left for his maiden visit to India for talks with the top Indian leadership during which the two countries are expected to significantly ramp up bilateral relations, especially in the defence and strategic ties.
Delhi on high alert ahead of Donald Trump's visit; complete security arrangement
Delhi has been put under extra vigil as the United States President Donald Trump is all set to reach the national capital on Monday evening. The security arrangements include anti-drone mechanism, snipers, kite catchers and sharp-shooters on the routes to be taken by the visiting dignitary.
A major highlight will be the likely signing of a deal to procure 24 MH-60 Romeo helicopters by India from the US at a cost of USD 2.6 billion. Another contract to acquire six AH-64E Apache helicopters for $800 million from the US is also on the table.
External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said around five pacts providing for cooperation in areas of intellectual property rights, trade facilitation and homeland security are expected to be finalised during Trump's visit.
Ahmedabad gets ready to say 'Namaste' to US President Donald Trump
The Ahmedabad city of Gujarat is gearing up to welcome US President Donald Trump on his visit here on Monday when he will participate in a roadshow with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and jointly address a gathering at the 'Namaste Trump' event at a cricket stadium.
"To celebrate Trump's visit to India I wanted to make a video to show how in my warped mind it will go... USA and India united!" the handle Solmemes1 tweeted in the original post with the video.
President Donald Trump has said that he was looking forward to being with his "great friends" in India as he retweeted a video in which his face was superimposed on the hit movie-character Bahubali, showing him as a great saviour. Along with the tweet, Trump shared an 81-second video by a Twitter account identified as "Sol" with the handle Solmemes1.
US surpasses China to become India's top trading partner
During the period, India's two-way commerce with China aggregated at $87.07 billion. Similarly, during April-December 2019-20, the bilateral trade between the US and India stood at $68 billion. It stood at $64.96 billion with China in the same period. Trade experts believe that the trend will continue in the coming years also as New Delhi and Washington are engaged in further deepening the economic ties.
Meanwhile, the US has surpassed China to become India's top trading partner, showing greater economic ties between the two countries. According to the data of the commerce ministry, in 2018-19, the bilateral trade between the US and India stood at $87.95 billion.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to leave for Ahmedabad shortly, where he will hold a roadshow along with US President Donald Trump andparticipate in 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera stadium. President Trump will be arriving in India along with a high-level delegation today.
Notwithstanding wrinkles in ties, the two sides are likely to showcase Trump's maiden visit to India as a reflection of growing global strategic partnership between the two democracies.
"President Trump will talk about our shared tradition of democracy and religious freedom both in his public remarks and then certainly in private. He will raise these issues, particularly the religious freedom issue, which is extremely important to this administration," a senior official at the White House has said.
The US president's visit to India comes at a time when the country has been witnessing wide-spread protests against a new citizenship law, and strain in New Delhi's ties with Islamabad over the Kashmir issue.
The nearly 36-hour-long visit by Trump is also set to send across a clear message of growing congruence of interests on major geopolitical developments in the region and beyond, particularly when China has been expanding its military and economic clout.
The visit is expected to significantly ramp up bilateral defence and strategic ties but unlikely to produce tangible outcome in resolving thorny issues like trade tariffs.
