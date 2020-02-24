Trump Visit Live: Trump visit to further strengthen friendship between our nations, says Modi

Hello readers and welcome to our live coverage of US President Donald Trump's two-day visit to India. US President Donald Trump, accompanied by his wife Melania, daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and top brass of his administration will arrive in Ahmedabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat. Stay tuned for live updates of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump's roadshow and their address at the 'Namaste Trump' event at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera.