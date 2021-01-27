2 farmer unions withdraw from protest against farm laws

Two farmer unions withdraw from agitation against farm laws citing Republic Day violence

The tractor parade on Tuesday that was to highlight the demands of the farmer unions to repeal three new agri laws dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the city

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 27 2021, 17:36 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2021, 17:54 ist
Farmers walk past security forces standing guard at Singu border in New Delhi on January 27, 2021, as police closed several main roads. Credit: AFP Photo

Two farmer unions on Wednesday withdrew from the ongoing agitation on Delhi's borders against the three farm laws, a day after violence broke out in the national capital during the tractor parade.

Talking to reporters, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) president Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh said he was deeply pained by whatever happened during the tractor parade in the national capital, adding that his union was ending its protest.

Read: FIR against farmer leader Rakesh Tikait over violence during tractor parade

The union was staging the protest at the Chilla border.

VM Singh of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee said that it is withdrawing from the ongoing agitation as they cannot carry forward a protest with someone "whose direction is something else".

Read: Farmer Unions allege anti-social elements tried to ‘torpedo' peaceful protests

The tractor parade on Tuesday that was to highlight the demands of the farmer unions to repeal three new agri laws dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the city as tens of thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag on the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

