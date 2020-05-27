Varanasi: Two migrants found dead in Shramik train

Two migrants found dead in Shramik special train at Varanasi railway station

PTI
  • May 27 2020, 22:10 ist
  • updated: May 27 2020, 22:10 ist
Representative image. (Credit: PTI)

Two migrants were found dead in a special Shramik train at a Varanasi railway station on Wednesday morning.

North Eastern Railway spokesperson Ashok Kumar said the train had arrived at the Manduadih station of Varanasi from Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 8.21 am.

They were found dead by the Government Railway Police, he added.

He said during a medical examination, it was found that both suffered from serious health issues.

One of them, identified as Dashrath Prajapati (30), was a resident of UP's Jaunpur.

He was differently-abled and getting treatment for a kidney-related problem in Mumbai.

The other victim was identified as Ram Ratan (63), a resident of Azamgarh district.

A relative of Dashrath, who was travelling with him, said he had complained of some health problem when they reached Allahabad and then slept.

He did not wake up when they reached Varanasi.

Manduadih GRP post incharge B S Yadav said both

Timing of COVID-19 test may be key to accuracy: Study

Here's what may have spurred solar system's formation

Trump's tweets may be substantially fraudulent: Twitter

COVID-19: Viruses don't spread on flights, says CDC

