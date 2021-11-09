Two of eight WHO-approved emergency use Covid-19 vaccines from India: Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said out of eight World Health Organization-approved vaccines against Covid-19 in Emergency Use Listing (EUL), two vaccines - Covaxin and Covishield - are from India.

He also said that 96 countries had recognised the vaccines which reflectes worldwide acceptance of India's vaccines and vaccination process.

"Total 96 countries have agreed to mutual recognition of vaccination certificates and also those who recognise Indian vaccination certificates of travellers fully vaccinated with Covishield, WHO approved and nationally approved vaccines," he said.

The WHO granted Emergency Use Listing approval to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin on November 3. The Technical Advisory Group (TAG) of the global health body issued the final decision regarding the approval of the Indian vaccine.

After the development, the UK government on Monday announced in its new travel guidelines that Covaxin will be added to its approved list of Covid vaccines for international travellers from November 22.

Mandaviya said that the Indian government continues to be in communication with the rest of the world so that beneficiaries of the world's largest Covid vaccination programme are accepted and recognised, thereby easing travel for education, business and tourism purposes.

The Health Ministry along with the Ministry of External Affairs is in continuous communication with all countries for mutual recognition of vaccine certificates, and WHO and nationally approved vaccines to facilitate hassle-free international travel across countries.

The cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 109.08 crore.

