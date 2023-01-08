UGC asks institutions to hold events celebrating India's G20 presidency

The University Grants Commission has asked educational institutions to hold events in their campuses celebrating India’s G20 presidency. The higher educational body has asked vice-chancellors of universities and principals of colleges to hold conferences, model G20 forums, organise cultural shows, workshops, etc.

In a letter to VCs and principals, UGC secretary Rajnish Jain said that the initiative was to portray students as “cultural ambassadors” during the G20 presidency. Conferences on a variety of issues, having college-going children as “facilitators” for foreign delegates, rapporteurs of sessions, providing translation assistance, organising cultural shows, etc., are some of the activities that the students could do.

“For facilitating active participation amongst your students, you may promote Model G20 forums, G20 branding in festivals, and encourage participation of students in poetry, quiz and logo competitions organised by G20 Secretariat,” the letter reads.

The UGC had earlier invited applications from institutions, asking them to apply interactive projects based on artificial intelligence, virtual reality and machine learning which could be used by participants of G20 events.