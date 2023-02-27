UIDAI rolls out new security system for Aadhaar authentication

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has successfully rolled out a new security mechanism for Aadhaar-based fingerprint authentication and faster detection of spoofing attempts.

“The artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML)-based security mechanism developed in-house is now using a combination of both finger minutia and finger image to check the liveness of the fingerprint captured. This is making Aadhaar authentication transactions even more robust and secure,” the UIDAI said in a statement.

The new two-factor/layer authentication is adding add-on checks to validate the genuineness (liveness) of the fingerprint to further cut down the chances of spoofing attempts.

“The move will be of immense use in segments, including banking and financials, telecom and government sectors. It shall also benefit the bottom of the pyramid as it will further strengthen the Aadhaar-enabled payment system and curb malicious attempts by unscrupulous elements,” said the statement.

The new security mechanism for Aadhaar-based fingerprint authentication has now become fully functional. The rollout and migration happened after months of discussion and hand-holding by UIDAI of its partners and user agencies.

With the new system in place, only finger image or only finger minutiae-based Aadhaar authentication has given way to robust two-factor authentication, a win-win for all stakeholders, said the statement.

“A constant engagement and due diligence of UIDAI with authentication user agencies (AUAs) were carried out to impress upon AUAs/ Sub AUAs about the benefit of the new modalities. AUA is an entity engaged in providing Aadhaar-enabled services to Aadhaar number holders using authentication as facilitated by the authentication service agency. Sub AUAs are agencies that use Aadhaar authentication to enable their services through an existing requesting entity,” the statement added.