Under PM Modi's leadership, attempt is being made to destroy country: Kejriwal in Delhi Assembly

Under PM, attempt being made to destroy India: Kejriwal

In a speech in the Delhi Assembly, he also accused Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena of obstructing the work of the AAP government

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 24 2023, 18:26 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Assembly. Credit: YouTube

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and said under his leadership, an attempt is being made to destroy the country.

In a speech in the Delhi Assembly, he also accused Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena of obstructing the work of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

"I want to tell BJP people that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, an attempt is being made to destroy the country. Those who want to destroy the country should be in BJP and those who want to save the country should leave BJP," he said.

There was an uproar in the Assembly when Kejriwal spoke about the prime minister.

Referring to the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha, Kejriwal targeted the central government and said "they are scared".

Gandhi was disqualification from the Lok Sabha upon his conviction and sentencing in a criminal defamation case.

Kejriwal asked LG Saxena to work together with the government for the development of Delhi.

"I want to tell LG sahab, 'You have come from Gujarat. You are our guest'. I don't think he would be knowing even the names of Delhi roads. But we don't want fights. We want to work together. What will future generations say? They were fighting. We have to take sewer connections to every household, buy new buses, improve traffic situation...let's do it together.

"We will work with you. It is not India-Pakistan war. When CM and LG start working together, it will actually be a double engine government," he said.

