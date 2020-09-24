Union Cabinet condoles demise of MoS Railways Suresh Angadi

The Union Cabinet on Thursday condoled the demise Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi.

The Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi also observed silence for two minutes in the memory Angadi, said a statement.

The Cabinet passed a resolution saying, "The Cabinet expresses profound sorrow at the sad demise of Suresh C Angadi, Union Minister of State for Railways on September 23, 2020 at New Delhi. In his passing away, the nation has lost an eminent leader, an educationist, a distinguished parliamentarian and an able administrator."

Born on June 1, 1955, at KK Koppa village in Belagavi District of Karnataka, Angadi completed his graduation from SSS Samithi College, Belagavi and thereafter obtained a degree in Law from Raja Lakhamgouda law College, Belagavi.

A member of the Bhartiya Janata Party, he became Vice- President of a Party’s Belagavi District unit in 1996. He was nominated as President of the Belagavi District Unit in 2001 and continued to hold that post until he was nominated as Party’s candidate for the Belagavi Lok Sabha Constituency in 2004. He won by a large margin and became a member of the 14th Lok Sabha. He was re-elected to the Lok Sabha from Belagavi in 2009, 2014 and 2019.

He served as member, Standing Committee on Food, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution; Human Resources Development and Defence as well as Member, Consultative Committee, Ministry of Finance. He also served as Member of the Joint Committee on Pension, Salaries and Allowances for Members of Parliament, the Advisory Committee on Central Direct Taxes, the House Committee and the Committee on Petitions. In May, 2019, Angadi became Minister of State for Railways.

He was involved in many social and cultural activities with special interest in Industry, Agriculture and Education of the poor. He was also Chairman, Suresh Angadi Education Foundation, Belgaum since 2009. He was fond of reading and travelling.

The Cabinet extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family on behalf of the Government and the entire nation," the statement said.