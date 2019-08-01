Unnao rape: SC transfers all 5 cases from UP to Delhi

The Supreme Court on Thursday transferred five cases, including one related to the suspected killing of two aunts of Unnao rape victims in a road accident, from Lucknow to a Delhi court and directed the Uttar Pradesh government to pay a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the 19-year-old survivor, battling for her life after being critically injured.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose passed an ex-parte interim order for transferring cases involving expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar.

The court gave the CBI, entrusted with the probe and prosecution of all five cases, seven days time to complete its investigation into the accident of the victim's car on Sunday.

In a slew of directions, the court ordered that the trial in the cases being shifted to a designated special court in Delhi shall have to be completed within 45 days.

The court directed the CBI Joint Director Sampat Meena who was personally called with all details, to ascertain if the victim and her lawyer, who were on a ventilator in Lucknow's hospital, can be airlifted to Delhi today itself.

On being informed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that both the victim and her lawyer Mahendra Singh were medically fit to be airlifted, the court asked her lawyer to inform by Friday, if they were willing to be shifted to a Delhi's hospital for further treatment.

The court also decided to consider on Friday if the victim's uncle who has been convicted in an attempt to rape case and sentenced to 10-year jail term can be shifted to Tihar here due to a threat to his life.

In its order, the court directed for providing CRPF security forthwith to the victim and her family members.

At the outset of the hearing, the court indicated to transfer the trials in the Unnao rape case, involving BJP MLA, as well as the subsequent accident case, leading to the death of two aunts of the victim and critical injuries to her and lawyer, outside the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The asked Mehta to present the progress report of the investigation and other details before the court. The court said it would take up the matters in chambers.

On Wednesday, the court had sought an explanation from Secretary-General as to why the victim's letter sent to the Supreme Court, apprehending threat to life, was not put up for consideration before the Chief Justice of India.

On Thursday, the Secretary-General informed the court, every month, the Supreme Court received over 5,500 letters PILs which were screened and put up for necessary action. In the month of July, as many as 6,900 such letters were received and in the case of Unnao victim's letter, the officials were not supposed to know her name.

At the instance of amicus curiae, senior advocate V Giri, the court ordered for paying exemplary compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the victim, as he contended she faced horrible trauma.

On Sunday, the car in which the 19-year old rape survivor, her family and lawyer were travelling was hit by an over speeding truck in Rae Bareli, killing the two family members and leaving her and the advocate critically injured.

Following the huge uproar, the Uttar Pradesh registered a case of murder against Sengar, the BJP MLA from UP's Bangermau. The four-time MLA who was accused of raping the victim has been in jail since April, last year.

Subsequently, the CBI, which investigated the rape case, has been recommended by the state government to take up deaths in a road accident as well.