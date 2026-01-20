Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

BCCI bags Rs 270 crore AI sponsorship deal from Google's Gemini ahead of IPL 2026

Gemini's rival ChatGPT is one of the sponsors of ongoing Women's Premier League.
Last Updated : 20 January 2026, 14:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 January 2026, 14:50 IST
CricketGoogleIndian Premier LeagueArtificial IntelligenceBCCIGemini

Follow us on :

Follow Us