UP continues to shame lockdown violators, made to ride donkeys

Notwithstanding widespread criticism, Uttar Pradesh police continued to shame the violators in a bid to implement the lockdown in the state.

Police allegedly made two youths, who were found roaming in the streets in violation of the lockdown in Meerut town, about 450 kilometres from here, ride a donkey.

According to the reports, a sub-inspector of the state police intercepted the two youths near Shahpir Gate in the town and forced them to ride a stray donkey.

A video showing the duo riding a donkey went viral on social networking sites. A probe was ordered into the matter, sources here said.

Earlier the cops in UP's Bareilly town, about 250 kilometeres from here, forced the violators to wear placards containing slogans that they were 'enemies' of the society.

''Main samaj ka dushman hoon...main ghar par nahin rahoonga...main samaj ka dushman hoon...main apne muh par mask nahin lagaunga'' (I am enemy of the society...I will not stay at home...I will not wear mask), the placards round the necks of the violators said.

Barely a couple of days back, the fire brigade personnel had sprayed a group of migrant workers with bleach in Bareilly town triggering sharp criticism from the opposition parties.

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directives to the cops to strictly enforce the lockdown. Hundreds of FIRs have been registered against the violators and their vehicles have been seized.

The police warned that the violators would be arrested if they were found to be roaming in the streets without any credible reason.