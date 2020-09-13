UP records 8 more deaths, Covid-19 tally in state crosses 3 lakh

UP records 8 more deaths, Covid-19 tally crosses 3 lakh

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Sep 13 2020, 17:07 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2020, 17:07 ist

Eighty more people died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday as 6,239 fresh cases surfaced, taking the infection figures to 3,12,036 in the state.

Briefing reporters here, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said so far, 4,429 people have died from the disease in Uttar Pradesh.

The count of active Covid-19 cases in the state stands at 68,122, he said, adding that 6,239 cases were reported on Sunday.

Till now, 2,39,485 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease, he said. 

