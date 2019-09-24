UP teen gang-raped by 3 men; accused thrashed

In Uttar Pradesh, a 16- year-old teenger was gang-raped by three men, who, also caputured the entire act in their mobile phones before sharing it on the internet, according to a report from NDTV. The incident took place in Kaushambi district, 190 km from state capital Lucknow.

One of the accused, 20-year-old Mohammed Nazim has been arrested before he was almost beaten to death by the angry villagers, said the police. Two others, Mohammed Chotka and Badka, both brothers, are on the run.

The victim informed police that she was collecting fodder at a neighbouring village for her livestock when the accused men attacked her.

"I had gone to an orchard. They attacked me from behind and gagged me. They did horrible things to me. I managed to escape but I fell in the fields," the woman said.

Apparently, two policemen have been taken off duty over allegations that they misbehaved with the girl and her family when they came to the police station to file a complaint of rape on Sunday. The policemen allegedly refused to file a case initially and even questioned her about the authenticity of her allegations.

