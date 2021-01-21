UPI payments may not function properly between 1 am and 3 am for next few days

Unified Payments Interface or commonly known as UPI payment system may not function optimally between 1 am and 3 am for the next couple of days, the National Payments Corporation of India announced on Thursday.

"To create a better architecture for the growth of UPI transactions, the UPI platform will be under an upgradation process for next few days from 1AM - 3AM," NPCI tweeted.

Users may face inconvenience, so we urge you all to plan your payments.

It also advised users to plan the transactions ahead of time to avoid any inconveniences.

Major digital payments platform like Google Pay, PhonePe tend to work on the UPI system.