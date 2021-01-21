UPI may not work properly from 1-3 am for next few days

UPI payments may not function properly between 1 am and 3 am for next few days

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 21 2021, 19:41 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2021, 20:04 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Unified Payments Interface or commonly known as UPI payment system may not function optimally between 1 am and 3 am for the next couple of days, the National Payments Corporation of India announced on Thursday. 

"To create a better architecture for the growth of UPI transactions, the UPI platform will be under an upgradation process for next few days from 1AM - 3AM," NPCI tweeted.

It also advised users to plan the transactions ahead of time to avoid any inconveniences. 

Major digital payments platform like Google Pay, PhonePe tend to work on the UPI system.  

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

UPI
NPCI
Google Pay
PhonePe

What's Brewing

Robot 'jellyfish' to protect endangered coral reefs

Robot 'jellyfish' to protect endangered coral reefs

Wear that 36 all out like a badge, says coach R Sridhar

Wear that 36 all out like a badge, says coach R Sridhar

Covid-19 pushes Paris fan museum to brink of folding

Covid-19 pushes Paris fan museum to brink of folding

Clinton, Bush, Obama wish Biden in rare joint video

Clinton, Bush, Obama wish Biden in rare joint video

Satellite images to aid elephant protection from space

Satellite images to aid elephant protection from space

'Anti-fashion' Sanders sparks inauguration meme storm

'Anti-fashion' Sanders sparks inauguration meme storm

 