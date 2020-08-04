UPSC declares Civil Services Exam results, Pradeep Singh tops the list

UPSC declares Civil Services Exam results, 829 qualify

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 04 2020, 12:02 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2020, 12:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI

The Union Public Service Commission on Tuesday announced the results for the Civil Service Examinations 2019 with 829 aspirants clearing the elite services.

Pradeep Singh bagged the first rank followed by Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma. There are three women in the top-ten list and at least nine among the top-25.

Of the 829 selected, 304 are from the general category while 78 are from economically backward class, 251 from the Other Backward Classes (OBC), 129 from Scheduled Castes and 67 from Scheduled Tribes.

The UPSC has also maintained a consolidated reserve list of 182 candidates.

Various services like IAS, IPS and IFS have reported a total of 927 vacancies, with Group A Services topping the list with 438 vacancies. There are 180 vacancies in IAS, 150 in IPS and 24 in IFS.

UPSC has a “Facilitation Counter” near the Examination Hall in its campus.

Candidates can obtain any information or clarification regarding their examinations and recruitments on the working days between 10 AM and 5 PM in person or over telephone on 011-23385271/23381125/23098543. The results will also be available on the website (www.upsc.gov.in).

Marks will be available on the website within the next 15 days.

 

