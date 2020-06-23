US Consulate, Vikas Khanna help out Mumbai's dabbawalas

The Unites State Consulate General in Mumbai has joined hands with Michelin-starred chef Vikas Khanna and the #FeedIndia initiative in support of Mumbai's famed dabbawalas.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, there are many who cannot meet their basic needs, including the dabbawalas, those whose livelihood is ensuring Mumbaikars get their midday meals.

US Consul General David J. Ranz will assist in handing over food and other items to support 2,000 dabbawalas and 3,000 television industry staff through CINTAA. The total food donation is more than 1 lakh kilograms of supplies.

The event will be hosted by the Hyatt Regency in Mumbai on 26 June and will include representatives from the dabbawalla community, along with the CINTAA members joining others who have taken the responsibility of distributing vitally needed on behalf of the community.

The event is curated by Maximus Collabs, who has been associated with chef Vikas Khanna for all major drives under the #FeedIndia campaign.

In a press communique, U.S. Consul General David J. Ranz said, “I am immensely proud to be part of such a wonderful campaign, which has brought food and other basic supplies to so many people during this tough time. chef Vikas Khanna's #FeedIndia initiative is providing vital support to thousands of families in need.”

"I started this initiative two months back and I am glad the U.S. Consul General has joined us so we can reach out to more people. I am very thankful to him for extending and helping dabbawalas and TV industry staff. We hope to work together for this initiative and serve meals to those in need," said Khanna.

In order to lift the spirits of people and help them during these tough times, Chef Vikas Khanna started the #FeedIndia movement in April 2020, which so far has been able to benefit people with more than 14+ million meals.

The Michelin star chef has distributed meals and food kits across 135 cities including Varanasi, Bengaluru, Mangalore, Kolkata, and Mumbai, among others.