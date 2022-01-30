Venkaiah Naidu pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi

Venkaiah Naidu pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on death anniversary

Naidu urged people to come together to free the country from poverty, hunger, social evils, illiteracy and discrimination

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 30 2022, 13:02 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2022, 13:02 ist
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. Credit: DH File Photo

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, urging people to come together to free the country from poverty, hunger, social evils, illiteracy and discrimination.

Gandhi was assassinated on this day 74 years ago. "An apostle of peace and non-violence, Gandhi Ji played a colossal role in India's freedom struggle and in shaping the destiny of India," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Naidu.

Describing Gandhi as a visionary leader, social emancipator, messiah for farmers, crusader of the downtrodden and the voice of rural India, the vice president said he was an epitome of kindness, compassion and selfless service.  "His glorious life, noble ideas and selflessness continue to inspire humanity. Let us come together to free our country from poverty, hunger, social evils, illiteracy and discrimination," he said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mahatma Gandhi
Venkaiah naidu
Martyrs Day
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Drone light show at Beating Retreat mesmerises India

Drone light show at Beating Retreat mesmerises India

TMC leaders yet to accept 'second-in-command' Abhishek

TMC leaders yet to accept 'second-in-command' Abhishek

Bottom of gender rankings, Iraqi women defy critics

Bottom of gender rankings, Iraqi women defy critics

The ‘Republic’ of chaiwalas

The ‘Republic’ of chaiwalas

A world without hurry

A world without hurry

DH Toon | What is Netaji's legacy?

DH Toon | What is Netaji's legacy?

What are the chances you are more prone to long Covid?

What are the chances you are more prone to long Covid?

'Neymar: The Perfect Chaos' an image control exercise

'Neymar: The Perfect Chaos' an image control exercise

 