Veteran lawyer Rajiv Luthra passes away at 67

Rajiv Luthra, founder and managing partner of law firm Luthra and Luthra - Law Offices, passed away at the age of 67 after a brief illness, a lawyer associated with the family said.

He passed away on Wednesday, the lawyer said.

Luthra and Luthra - Law Offices, one of the largest law firms in the country, was founded in 1989-90.

Besides his practice as a successful corporate lawyer, Luthra was also part of various high-level committees of the central government, including the Advisory Board to the Competition Commission of India and Committee on Corporate Social Responsibility.

A first-generation lawyer, Luthra was part of the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court bar associations as well as International Bar Association, American Bar Association, Inter-Pacific Bar Association and International Union des Avocats.